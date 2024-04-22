Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.