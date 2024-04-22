Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.43.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.67 on Monday, reaching C$63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

