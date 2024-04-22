TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.78. 561,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

