Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.