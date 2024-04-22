Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 68,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,156. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

