Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $229.99. 475,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

