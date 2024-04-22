Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745,096. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

