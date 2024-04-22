Telemus Capital LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

