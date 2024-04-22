Telemus Capital LLC Invests $980,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 881.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 311,930 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,649 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,604,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 265,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.