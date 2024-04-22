Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. 64,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,698. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.