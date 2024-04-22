Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 340,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,069. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

