Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,462,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

