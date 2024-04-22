Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE:PLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.25. 1,034,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
