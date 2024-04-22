Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 225,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 241,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,138,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.