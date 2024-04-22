Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,937 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

COF stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. 1,047,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.