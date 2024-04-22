TeraWulf Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 26,556 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 15,927 call options.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 256.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 8.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,212,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 95.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Stock Up 12.7 %

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 24,177,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,869,275. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.