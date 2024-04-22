Terra 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.08 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $476.15 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 719,493,143 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

