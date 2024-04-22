Tether Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Tether has a total market cap of $109.88 billion and $51.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 112,941,048,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,840,251,115 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
