Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,100. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

