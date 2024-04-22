Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.49. 5,890,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,501. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.