TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 689.34 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.