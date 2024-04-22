The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) VP Sells $2,967,361.60 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catherine Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

BK stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 2,936,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

