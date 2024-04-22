The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKE opened at $36.59 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

