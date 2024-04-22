The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan Acquires 1,275 Shares

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $219,463.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

