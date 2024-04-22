The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 415,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 113.8% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

