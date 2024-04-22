The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.93. 3,786,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

