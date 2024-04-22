The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.