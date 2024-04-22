The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Up 0.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.26 and last traded at $153.65. Approximately 414,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,125,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.