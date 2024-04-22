Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 205370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWM. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,060. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Stories

