Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

