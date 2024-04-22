Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 155,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 90,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $321.09. The company had a trading volume of 661,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,518. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

