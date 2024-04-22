Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $420.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,524,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,850,203. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

