Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 455 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.55. 4,183,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

