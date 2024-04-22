Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 467 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

