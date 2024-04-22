Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $5.20 on Monday, hitting $2,980.34. 93,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,507. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,005.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,761.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

