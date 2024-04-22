Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,279. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

