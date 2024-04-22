Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.74. 172,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,297. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.