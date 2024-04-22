Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $201,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

