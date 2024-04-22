Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.30. 348,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

