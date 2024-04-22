Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,442,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

