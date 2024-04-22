Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.38. 243,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,517. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

