Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 0.55% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDB. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

FNDB stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The company has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

