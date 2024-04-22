Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 1,088 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589,273. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

