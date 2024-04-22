Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 355 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

