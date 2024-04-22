Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $249,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.90. 12,896,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,095,035. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock worth $666,506,318 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.