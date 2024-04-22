Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 684,569 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

