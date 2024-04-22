Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 606% compared to the average volume of 2,914 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,143,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. 400,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.12. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

