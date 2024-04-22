Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guardant Health Call Options (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,660 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,057 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,457. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

