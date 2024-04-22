Transcat’s (TRNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.99 million, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

