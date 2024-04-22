Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.88.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.