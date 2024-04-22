Truist Financial Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $61.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. 145,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,100. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

